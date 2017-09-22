Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after child’s death in Wall under Heywood

A 44-year-old woman from Wall under Heywood has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a child yesterday evening.

Police say the woman remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries to her neck and arm. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers were called at 6.15pm yesterday to an address in Rushbury Road, Wall under Heywood near Church Stretton.

A 7-year-old boy was found deceased and a woman was found suffering from significant injuries.

The boy has been locally named as Archie Spriggs, a pupil at Rushbury Primary School.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Related Article: Police launch investigation following death of child near Church Stretton