Shropshire business launches new bar – with a difference

You may have heard of a cocktail bar, a karaoke bar and a wine bar – but one Shropshire firm is creating a new kind of bar.

Big Little Things, based in Norton, has launched a flower bar where wedding guests, those attending corporate events or groups at parties can have a go at creating beautiful bouquets.

The bar will offer people the chance to try their hand at flower arranging, with glass jars, fresh flowers and foliage set up at the venue to help those attending to get creative.

Owner Fran Robinson said: “We have been running workshops for almost two years now and they have always been very popular, so we wanted to offer something a little different.

“The new bar is very similar to a candy bar which is popular at weddings and parties in the UK.

“The flower bar idea is a new trend in America and Australia, so we thought we’d bring it to Britain.

“We’re offering an alternative and fresh activity for guests by setting up a bar full of flowers at your wedding or event, but the flowers have the added bonus of helping to decorate a venue, creating a beautiful smell and guests can then make their own little reminder of your celebration to take home with them.

“The Flower Bar is a real talking point and people, particularly Brides and Grooms, are looking for something memorable and a bit different at their celebration.”

Big Little Things is based in the courtyard of Apley Farm Shop and the company will continue to run a series of workshops which include tuition on how to create a bouquet and can be held at the shop, at a home or other venue.

Sarah Knowles, Fran’s partner at Big Little Things, said: “Our workshops are ideal for hen parties and baby showers.

“They offer something fun and engaging as a group, which will appeal to all ages and we’ll teach people a little about the flowers as well and this is not the only change at Big Little Things.”

The company, which sold products online for five years before opening their base in Norton almost two years ago, has launched a new website and added new gifts and personalised goods to the range of products sold.

Fran and Sarah create flowers for weddings, funerals and corporate events – but it is the demand for their workshops which lead to the idea for the flower bar.

Sarah said: “We have people visiting our shop from Worcestershire, Wolverhampton, the West Midlands and all parts of Shropshire – so we decided to start offering workshops in people’s home towns.

“We know it is something that appeals to a lot of people but it is not always appropriate or people don’t have time for a complete workshop, so we wanted to offer something else.”