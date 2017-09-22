North Shropshire College enhances partnership with Oswestry Leisure Centre

North Shropshire College has signed a new Service Level Agreement in partnership with Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, who manage the facilities at Oswestry Leisure Centre.

The agreement covers the shared use of NSC’s sports facilities, located on the grounds of its Oswestry Campus. It is hoped that the new partnership will increase community engagement with sporting activities at the Leisure Centre, whilst also promoting the wide variety of facilities, which includes a state of the art Multi Use Gaming Area (MUGA) pitch and several turf football pitches at the College.

Jo White, Business Development Manager for the College comments, “The partnership will see the Leisure Centre and College working together to improve our offer to our local community. Customers will be able to hire the College’s MUGA and grass pitches, whilst benefiting from the use of the Leisure Centre’s indoor changing facilities. Customers will also be able to link in with schemes such as the BeActive membership offered by the Leisure Centre.”

Angela Creighton Contract Manager at Shropshire Community Leisure trust says, “We are very excited to be working in partnership with North Shropshire College. We are certain that with the approach that we are taking more people will be able to access and benefit from the fantastic facilities that both the College and Oswestry Leisure Centre have to offer.”

One of the benefits of closer collaboration is that customers will not only be able to more easily book the facilities, but they will also have more availability with increased opening hours. Jo goes on to say, “We are really pleased to be working with Oswestry Leisure Centre in this venture, being able to offer our facilities alongside leisure centre access and schemes is fantastic. The College is a huge community resource and we feel potential customers will be pleasantly surprised at the value for money and quality of our facilities hire.”