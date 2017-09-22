Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Blackburn Rovers

Shrewsbury Town welcome former Premier League Champions Blackburn Rovers to the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Table-toppers Shrewsbury Town faces another newly relegated side, who hope for an immediate return to the Championship.

Paul Hurst could have striker Stefan Payne (facial injury) available. The forward was clattered after scoring against Oldham Athletic, but it is hopeful he will be fit to feature.

Right-back James Bolton may be in the squad again after recovering from a knee complaint. But Bryn Morris (knee) is still out.

Shrewsbury have not beaten Rovers on home soil since securing a 2-0 victory in December 1985.

Blackburn winger Craig Conway (hip) may only be fit enough for the bench, after he was forced off midway through the first half during a 1-0 home defeat against AFC Wimbledon.

West Bromwich Albion loanee Rekeem Harper (also hip will miss out). Scott Wharton and Ryan Nyambe (both ankle) are unavailable for boss Tony Mowbray. Darren Lenihan (foot) remains on the treatment table.

Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler, returns for the first time since leaving in the summer.

Blackburn Rovers occupy 11th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Blackburn Rovers: (4-4-2)

1. Raya, 16. Caddis, 15. Ward, 14. Mulgrew, 3. Williams, 31. Bennett, 6. Smallwood, 29. Evans, 23. Dack, 9. Samuel, 20. Antonsson

Subs: 8. Chapman, 10. Graham, 11. Whittingham, 13. Leutwiler, 22. Gladwin, 25. Downing, 32. Conway

Other League One Fixtures:

Friday:

AFC Wimbledon V MK Dons

Saturday:

Bristol Rovers V Blackpool

Charlton V Bury

Fleetwood V Southend

Northampton V Bradford

Oxford V Walsall

Peterborough V Wigan

Plymouth V Doncaster

Rochdale V Gillingham

Rotherham V Oldham

Scunthorpe V Portsmouth

Preview by: Ryan Hillback