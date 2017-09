Firefighters were called to a barn fire containing 1,700 tonnes of silage and straw in Lee Brockhurst early this morning.

Four fire appliances including the Heavy Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Hodnet, Oswestry, Prees and Wem at around 3.15am.

Crews used four main jets and the heavy pumping unit to put out the fire in the open ended barn.