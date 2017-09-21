Woman dies following collision on A41 at Grindley Brook

A woman who was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A41 at Grindley Brook on Tuesday has died.

The collision happened on the A41 outside Grindley Brook Garage to the north west of Whitchurch at around 12.20pm on Tuesday 19 September.

A silver Hyundai Getz was at the junction with the B5395 when it was in collision with a white DAF truck, which was travelling along the A41.

The driver of the Hyundai – a woman in her 80s – was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and later died.

West Mercia Police officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 292S of 19 September.