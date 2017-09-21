Shropshire’s Kevin Drake going for gold at Invictus Games in Toronto

Shropshire’s Kevin Drake is setting his sights high ahead of flying out to Canada to represent the UK team in wheelchair tennis at the Invictus Games – insisting “we’re going for gold.”

Kevin, who plays tennis regularly at The Shrewsbury Club, where he is a member, was delighted to be named in a 90-strong UK team of wounded, injured and sick serving military personnel and veterans for the prestigious event which takes place in Toronto between September 23 and 30.

It will feature more than 550 competitors from 17 nations.

“I’m raring to go – I’m counting down the days now,” said Kevin, who will leave for Toronto with his team mates today. “We will arrive late on Thursday and then the opening ceremony is on Saturday before the actual Games start competitively first thing Sunday morning.”

Kevin, a member of the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group, and his doubles partner, Alex Krol from Liverpool, have been training hard for the Games and head to Canada with high hopes.

“We’re going for gold,” said Kevin. “My doubles partner won gold last year, so I’m putting the pressure on myself that we’re going out there to win gold.

“The preparations have gone really well. Alex plays in Liverpool so we’ve met halfway in Wrexham for the last six weeks just to have a hit together. We’re gelling well together and we’re quite positive at the moment.”

Kevin, who lives in Shrewsbury, will have a host of support in Toronto: “My wife and two kids are coming out,” he said. “My dad and step-mum are flying out for the whole Games and my mum’s also flying out for the last few days.”

A sergeant in the Army, Kevin was in a vehicle which drove over an explosive device in Afghanistan in January 2013. He had his left leg amputated last year.

He has spent the last four years in and out of Headley Court, the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Surrey, undergoing a number of operations.

He is now looking forward to having the honour of representing his country once more.

“I got injured in January 2013 and, apart from twice at Remembrance Day, I’ve not put the uniform on at all, so it will be great to go out there and represent the country again and be part of something,” he added.