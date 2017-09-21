Shropshire family launches county education health and fitness retreat

With the health and fitness industry primed for continued growth, a Shropshire family is tapping into the market by launching a new educational health and fitness retreat.

Nestled in the heart of the Shropshire Hills, just outside Church Stretton, Eden Hills Health Retreat will open this January for its first week-long residential course.

Understood to be the first of its kind in Shropshire, the educational retreat provides a structured programme of health, fitness and nutrition classes for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of work or family life to either get in shape, lose weight or initiate a complete lifestyle change.

The new venture is the brainchild of father and son duo Ian and Sean Roberts, from Sambrook, near Newport, who believe consumer appetite for improved health and wellbeing is set to rise further in 2018.

Together Ian and Sean have years of experience and excellence in the hospitality, health, fitness and nutrition sectors.

Sean, who currently works in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council providing personal training classes across council-owned gyms will be the centre’s head of fitness.

As a Level 5 nutritional therapist, the 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the retreat including a specialism in diabetes and obesity.

Ian, who over the last 25 years has owned a number of businesses in the hospitality sector, will take on the role of operations manager for the retreat.

The pair will be joined at the centre by a team of trained experts and professionals in health, fitness and nutrition, including Sean’s fiance Maxine Boulton, who will run the retreat’s studio classes.

Sean’s sister Sammy, is also returning from maternity leave to oversee the administration of Eden Hills Health Retreat.

Sean said: “We are extremely excited to be launching the retreat and can’t wait for our first residential course which will start on Friday, January 19th for seven days.

“The bespoke programme provides guests with a combination of practical and educational sessions aimed at improving health, fitness, nutrition and general wellbeing.

“What we hope to achieve at the end of each course is to have put in place a number of starting blocks which will enable people to adjust their lifestyle for the better.

“The residential retreat is about equipping guests with the right information and tools to enable them to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“We don’t believe in fad diets or quick fix changes and the problem for many people wanting to lose weight, get in shape or just live a bit more healthily is that there is so much conflicting information out there.

“During the retreat, we guide guests through all this information and put in place a programme to suit individual needs.

“Over the seven days, guests will take part in various fitness classes and attend workshops in life coaching and nutrition.

“One of our biggest aims with the retreat is to help people change their entire lifestyle so we have also developed workshops which will help guests with on-going planning so that when they return home they can continue with the programme. We also provide post-retreat support with nutrition and fitness.

“We are not a boot camp and believe it’s important to find time for relaxation so our retreats also focus heavily on general wellbeing.”

According to health body ukactive in 2016 consumer thirst for fitness saw the gym sector become the ‘shining star’ of the post-brexit economy with private investment boosting the industry.

Ian, who anticipates further growth in the health and fitness industry in 2018, believes more and more people will be turning their attention to healthier lifestyle changes as opposed to quick fix fitness regimes.

He said: “There is a big emphasis on health and wellbeing and with more people working harder and longer hours it becomes increasingly more difficult to find the right work-life-family balance. The retreat aims to help people redress this balance in their life in the right way.”

Ian and Sean have partnered up with family-run Eaton Manor Country Estate to host the retreats, making use of the luxury self-catering accommodation.

Ian said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Nichola and the Madeley Family, the owners of Eaton Manor, are just as excited about the launch of Eden Hills Health Retreat as we are.

“In the health and fitness world January, February and March are peak months and when we expect the retreat to be at its busiest.

Nichola added: “We are delighted to be working with Eden Hills Health Retreat and look forward to welcoming retreat guests in the New Year, to experience the magnificent countryside and tranquil surroundings Eaton Manor has to offer.”