Shappi Khorsandi brings her brand new show ‘Mistress and Misfit’ to Ludlow

Shappi Khorsandi star of Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News for You and Q.I. is heading to Ludlow Assembly Rooms in October.

Shappi presents England’s unsung heroine, Emma, Lady Hamilton in her brand new show ‘Mistress and Misfit’. For too many years she has been known as just Nelson’s mistress, a bit of a harlot (you get one job in a brothel and bang goes your reputation). Women’s lib wasn’t a thing in Georgian times. Emma moved mountains to haul herself from scullery maid to Lady Hamilton… and yes, she occasionally danced naked on tables to get ahead in life, but who hasn’t? As a fellow naked dancer on tables, Shappi raises a glass to the woman England betrayed.

Shappi is the best-selling author of ‘A Beginners Guide to Acting English’, released in 2009, followed by her debut novel ‘Nina Is Not OK’, which was published by Ebury in July 2016 to much critical acclaim, and released in paperback in February 2017.

Shappi has notched up numerous high profile television appearances including; Live At The Apollo (BBC ONE), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala At The O2 (Channel 4, 2010 – 2016), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC ONE), The Graham Norton Show (BBC ONE), Have I Got News For You (BBC ONE) and her own Comedy Store Special for Comedy Central. She also had the honour of being nominated at the prestigious British Comedy Awards in the Best Female Comic category up against fellow nominee’s Jo Brand and Sarah Millican. Shappi has also appeared as a panelist on ITV1’s Loose Women and BBC ONE’s Question Time.

Shappi will be at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Friday 20 October 2018.

For more information and to book visit https://ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk