Police launch investigation following death of child in Church Stretton

Police have launched an investigation after a child was found deceased at an address in Church Stretton.

Officers were called to an address in Rushbury Road at around 6.15pm on Thursday 21 September, where the 7-year-old was found deceased.

A woman was also found with significant injuries and has been taken to hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident.

Superintendent Tom Harding said; “There has been significant police activity at the address this evening and we expect that this will continue through tomorrow as we try to establish what has taken place. Our thoughts are with the family of the young child and we will continue to support them as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident 628 of 21 September. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.