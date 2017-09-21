Police issue further appeal to trace wanted Telford man

Police in Telford have issued a further appeal for help in tracing Kieran Spragg, 25, who is wanted on recall to prison.

He is also wanted in connection with a burglary reported in the town on Friday 8 September.

The 25 year-old from Telford is 5’10” tall and has links to the Wellington, Leegomery and Brookside areas of the town.

Anyone who has seen Kieran or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, giving the reference number 817S of September 8.