Man suffers head injuries after being assaulted by group of men in Telford

A man has suffered head injuries after being assaulted by a group of men in Telford last night.

The incident happened as the man in his 30s was walking along Grainger Drive from Wellington towards Leegomery.

The man was approached by a group of four or five men at sometime between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

A verbal altercation took place before the group are believed to have assaulted the man – causing him head injuries.

It is not known in which direction the attackers made off.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 046S of 21 September.