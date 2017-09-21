Flight simulation event heads to RAF Museum Cosford

Aviation fans can experience the virtual skies in Shropshire next month as the Flight Sim 2017 event heads to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford for a fifth consecutive year.

Taking place on Saturday 7 October, aviation enthusiasts will enjoy a day packed with all the latest flight simulation software and the chance to test out their virtual flying skills.

After four very successful shows held at the RAF Museum, the UK’s largest Flight Sim show will be returning to Cosford for an even bigger and better event. Just Flight, one of the UK’s leading flight simulation software publishers, will be hosting this major gathering in association with PC Pilot magazine to show visitors the very best in desktop flying. Building on the success of previous events, organisers are anticipating in excess of 1,500 visitors will attend the one day show.

With 34 exhibitors at this year’s event, visitors will be able to get hands on and fly the latest flight simulation aircraft, preview ‘in development’ projects, check out the latest hardware and chat with leading developers, publishers and other enthusiasts. The line-up also includes nine brand new exhibitors who will be joining the show for the first time this year.

This show will take place in the Museum’s Hangar 1 from 10am until 5pm, giving visitors plenty of time to enjoy the wide range of entertainment on offer. So whether you’re a veteran desktop pilot, flight simulation novice, or someone thinking of getting airborne in the virtual skies for the first time, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors attending the Flight Sim 2017 event this autumn will experience the best of both, the virtual world and the real world of aviation, as they explore the world class collection of aircraft and exhibitions on display at the RAF Museum Cosford.

Advance tickets for Flight Sim 2017 are now on sale online for just £8 per person and can be purchased up until 5 October, with free entry for under 16s accompanied by an adult. Advanced ticket holders will also receive a free goody bag on arrival!

Tickets purchased on the day cost £10 per person.

For further information on the event or to purchase your tickets in advance, please visit the show’s website www.flightsimshow.com

To cope with the additional visitors, a free park and ride will operate from Cosford train station with regular pickups throughout the day. Entry to the Museum is free of charge and on-site parking is available (charges apply). Entry into Hangar 1 on Saturday 7 October will be for Flight Sim 2017 ticket holders only.