T’Pau – Carol Decker to perform 30th anniversary show in Shrewsbury

30 years since T’Pau reached number one with ‘China In Your Hand’ – Carol Decker will celebrate with a live performance in Shrewsbury.

Carol Decker and the band will mark the 30th anniversary of the classic 80’s song with a special series of live shows that includes The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on Friday 17 November 2017.

T’pau burst onto the music scene in 1987 with the hit “Heart & Soul” reaching No. 4 in both the UK & US charts. Taken from the debut album “Bridge Of Spies”, it’s innovative use of a rap verse by a white female vocalist introduced the world to the distinctive lead vocals of Carol Decker & the song writing talents of Carol & Ronnie Rogers.

‘Heart & Soul’ led to a meteoric rise in T’Pau’s fortunes both at home and in the USA, where the track stayed on the US billboard chart for 6 months. After a UK Arena Tour supporting Bryan Adams, the band immediately toured UK City Halls as headliners to tie in with the next single, the classic ballad ‘China In Your Hand’. Nobody could have predicted the enormous impact of ‘China’ which stayed at No1 for 5 weeks – the longest serving No1 of the year! Simultaneously, ‘Bridge Of Spies’ occupied the number 1 album slot for 2 weeks.

Carol has always been a regular and popular guest on radio, including Ken Bruce, Steve Wright and the late Sir Terry Wogan for Radio 2 and Mark Goodier and Paul Coia at Smooth Radio. Carol has presented shows for Absolute 80’s, Magic, LBC and BBC Radio Berks. She continues to perform live in concert regularly in the UK and abroad.

After embarking on the hugely successful T’Pau 25 live anniversary tour in 2013, Carol & Ronnie went back into the studio and wrote and recorded ‘Pleasure And Pain’, released in 2015 to 5 star reviews, followed by a sell-out ‘Songs And Stories’ acoustic tour, performing her autobiography ‘Heart and Soul’.

T’Pau Carol Decker – ’30 Years At Number One’ – Shrewsbury

Venue: The Buttermarket, Howard St, Shrewsbury SY1 2LF

Date: Friday 17 November 2017

Time: 7pm

Tickets: From Box Office: 01743 281751 or 0871 220 0260