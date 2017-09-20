The sound of Adele comes to Shrewsbury for charity

The sound of Adele comes to Shrewsbury this week – in the form of a charity night staged by a rising local talent.

Libby Gliksman will be performing songs by one of the UK’s biggest stars at a show on Sunday, September 24.

The event at the Wightman Theatre in The Square will also feature powerful ballads by other songwriters and all proceeds from tickets will go to the Breast Cancer Now charity.

“I am really looking forward to the night as I have huge admiration and affection for Adele and want to share my love for her with my local audience,” said Libby, who started singing at the age of 16.

“Her songs have feeling and meaning and they resonate with me as I try to touch people’s hearts when performing. It should be a great night in aid of a fantastic cause and I hope to play to a packed house,” she added.

Tina Boyle, a member of the Breast Cancer Now Shrewsbury support group, said that they were extremely grateful to Libby for her offer to stage the show.

“Having heard Libby singing on several occasions I know she has an incredible voice and stage presence. It is set to be a very entertaining night and we hope to raise a substantial amount of money for this important charity at the same time,” she said.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7pm and includes local support act Nibbs & Eddy, are priced at £15 and are on sale at the Wightman Theatre directly, or at www.wightman.co.uk or from Tina Boyle on 07920 042746.