Nominations due to close for annual Businesses for Children Awards

Nominations for the annual Businesses for Children Awards, which honour Shropshire businesses working with children and young people, are due to close at the end of the month.

Organisers today said there is still time for people to submit their top choices, which recognise those who go the extra mile to work with the county’s youngsters.

The 12 categories for 2018 include new business, educational business for five to 18 year-olds, activities for under fives, franchisee and a volunteer award.

Nominations will close on October 1 and the finalists in each category will be revealed in December.

The black tie awards ceremony will be held at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, on March 10, 2018, from 7pm.

Trish Parsons, co-ordinator of the 2018 event, now in its fifth year, said: “We are delighted with the number of nominations we have received so far.

“Our judges will certainly have a very difficult job. We would still love for more nominations to come in so we can fully highlight the incredible work that businesses and charities that work with or for children do across Shropshire.”

People who use businesses that work with children or business owners themselves can put in their nominations.

Mrs Parsons added: “The BCAs look to promote Shropshire businesses that provide for future generations and we have been introduced to some amazing organisations over the past five years.”

The awards ceremony, with headline sponsors Henshalls Insurance Brokers for the second year running, is going from strength to strength.

Mrs Parsons said: “We can’t wait for the 2018 awards ceremony. The event is a real fixture in the Shropshire business calendar.”

Visit www.bcawards.co.uk for more information about the awards, to nominate a company or to become a sponsor.