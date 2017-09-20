Man exposes himself to woman walking her dog in Apley Woods

Police in Telford are investigating a report of an indecent exposure at Apley Woods.

It happened close to the fishing lake at Apley Woods on Grainger Drive at 2pm on Tuesday 19 September.

A woman in her 40s was walking with her dog when she noticed a man exposing himself as he walked past her. He did not approach the woman but she left the area.

He is described as being white, in his 30s, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with short cropped fair hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with a zip half up and grey coloured trousers.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 381S of 19 September.