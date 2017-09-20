Forum to focus on international trade

A firm of international trade experts is joining forces with business support specialists to boost the number of Shropshire companies selling overseas.

Telford based Global Freight, which has been shipping goods around the globe for more than 20 years, will share its knowledge at the free event at the Marches Growth Hub in Telford on October 18.

The International Trade event will feature a series of short interactive and practical presentations from a range of award winning and expert business specialists.

It begins with breakfast and networking from 8.30am. International managers from Barclays Bank will talk about trading overseas in a changing market place while Theresa Gaultieri, an International Trade Advisor for the Department of International Trade will share top tips for building an internationally themed website.

The session will also include presentations from The Institute of Export & International Trade on support, training and qualifications for business with Global Freight’s National Sales Manager Anton Gunter explaining about the role of freight forwarders and how they can help businesses with overseas trade.

Award winning Shropshire firm Stallion AI Services will share its story about its route to successful international trading. The session will close with a question and answer period and further networking opportunities.

The event was the brainchild of Nicole Gunter, Managing Director of Global Freight, She said the firm wanted to support more SMEs to import and export.

“The aim is to dispel some of the myths that exporting can be difficult for small businesses and provide useful information and best practice to those businesses that want to establish an export programme.

“It will also help those businesses who are already reaching out to overseas markets to gain some fresh perspective on how to enhance and develop their international trade.

“With the Brexit pending, more and more businesses should be exploring global markets and this event is the place to start.”

To register for a place, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/successful-international-trading-its-easier-than-you-think-tickets-37001252743?utm_term=eventurl_text.