European Christmas market returns to Telford this November

A European Christmas market will once again be in Southwater during the lead up to Christmas following the success of last year.

Opening a week earlier this year on 23 November, the market will be bigger and better, running until 23 December.

This year will see all the traditional elements of a Christmas market with wooden chalets decked with garlands and lights, festive gifts from around Europe so get your hands on something unique.

Anyone who has visited similar style markets before will be pleased to hear that there will be a bar as well as the obligatory sausages for that real authentic European market feel and of course the opportunity to enjoy a sip of gluhwein.

In addition, there will also be a little funfair to entertain the young and the young at heart as well as performances from local choirs and acoustic bands for that real Christmas atmosphere.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We are extremely pleased that the market will be returning. Last was a great success and thousands of people sampled the festive atmosphere in Southwater.

“Despite it only being September, people are already making plans and I’m delighted at the excitement and buzz that is already building online.

“The market will not only be showcasing food, drink and products from authentic European stallholders, but will also give a number of local businesses the opportunity to have a stall of their own at an event which is likely to attract thousands of visitors.

“We’ve been putting Telford and Wrekin on the map with our astonishing growth over recent years and holding this market shows our continuing intention to make the borough a destination of choice.”

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with Retail Alternatives to bring Telford European Christmas Market to the borough, also supported by Telford Shopping Centre.