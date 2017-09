Emergency services were called to the A488 at Cruckmeole near Shrewsbury this morning after a van left the road and ended up in a field.

The incident happened at around 7.30am today.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury to make the vehicle safe.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The road was closed for a time following the collision.