Takeaway delivery driver robbed by three men wearing balaclavas in Telford

A takeaway driver was robbed by three men wearing balaclavas in Telford at the weekend.

The robbery took place in the early hours of Sunday between 12.05am and 12.15am when the victim, a man in his 20’s, was driving his blue Vauxhall Zafira.

He noticed he was being followed by a new-style, black Vauxhall Astra as he drove onto Finger Road in Dawley, when the vehicle moved out as if to overtake him.

The victim slowed down and pulled over to his left, resulting in his vehicle making contact with a small post on the side of the road.

The victim stopped his car and was approached by three men from the black Astra, one of whom stood at the driver’s partially open side window and demanded his wallet.

After handing over his wallet, the three men are reported to have walked back to their car and driven off. The victim followed them in an attempt to take down the registration number, when he noticed an object being thrown from the passenger side.

The victim stopped and recovered what turned out to be his wallet, noticing that an amount of cash had been taken from inside.

The car is reported to have driven off in the Brookside area with the men inside, all three of whom are believed to have been wearing black balaclavas, hooded tops and jeans.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, please call police on 101 and quote incident number 34s of 17 September.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.