Shrewsbury MLU services expected to resume tomorrow following roof damage

Services at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Midwife Led Unit are expected to resume from 12noon on Wednesday 20 September.

Flash flooding caused damage to the roof of the Midwife Led Unit at 5pm yesterday and services were immediately suspended while repairs were carried out.

It was hoped that services would be up and running again this morning but the repairs will take longer than initially anticipated, although the hospital Trust’s maintenance team are confident this will be concluded by 12noon tomorrow so that services can be fully restored.

All women who are due to have their baby have been notified, and calls have been diverted so that women still have 24/7 access to a midwife. However, anyone in labour will be asked to make their way to either Wrekin Midwife Led Unit or the Consultant Led Unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We would like to apologise for this unpredictable short term closure and that the repairs are taking a short while longer than initially anticipated.

“The Trust’s maintenance team are working with us to ensure repairs are carried out in the shortest time possible to ensure services are up and running fully.”