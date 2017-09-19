Season Finale at Loton Park Hill Climb

Shropshire’s premier motor sport venue, Loton Park Hill Climb, hosts a capacity entry for the Season Finale of the British and Midland Hill Climb Championships in the village of Alberbury, near Shrewsbury this weekend.

Worcester driver Trevor Willis has already claimed the British title for this year and Hereford driver and reigning champion Mike Turpin of Hereford looks set to retain his Midland Championship crown.

However, several top ten places are still up for grabs in both championships so spectators can expect fierce competition in all classes, even though the whole weekend will have more of a season ending festival atmosphere.

Most of the UK’s leading top ten drivers with the latest machinery will be in action on both days, reaching speeds of well over 100mph along the narrow and twisting tarmac track through the deer park of Loton Park, providing a truly exciting spectacle for visitors.

Reigning champion from 2016, Scott Moran from Ludlow, has won a total of six national titles and also holds the outright speed record for the hill and will be making one of his rare appearances this year in his Gould GR61X, the most successful car ever in speed hill climbing.

Also being finally decided this weekend will be the three categories for members of organisers Hagley Car Club, competing in the Allswage sponsored Loton Park Championship, which sees both beginners and seasoned drivers competing for points in different classes.

Saturday will see practice and qualifying for the wide range of sports, classic, saloons and racing cars, followed by a social barbeque in the evening, while Sunday hosts timed competition runs for all cars in programme order, with full commentary by witty, seasoned and knowledgeable commentators.