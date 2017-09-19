Police investigate after man inappropriately touches girl in Telford

Officers from West Mercia Police are investigating a report a girl was inappropriately touched in Telford.

The 16-year-old girl was pushing her bike along the cycle path between Capewell Road and Juniper Drive at around 12.30pm on Thursday 14 September when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man is reported to have touched her inappropriately over her clothing before making off on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as white, in his 20s, of skinny build, with broad shoulders and a large nose. He was believed to be wearing a black rucksack, grey jumper and black jeans at the time.

PC Jane Taylor said: “I would like to reassure the community that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and we are keen to identify the suspect as soon as possible. We are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing but any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 284S of 14 September.