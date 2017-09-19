Police treat fire involving six vehicles in Llanymynech as suspected arson

Firefighters were last night called to a suspected arson at Pant Motor Bodies in Llanymynech, which saw six vehicles alight.

The fire, which West Mercia Police are treating as suspected arson, also damaged fascia boards and soffit boards on an end of terrace property.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry along with Operations and Fire Investigation officers at around 9.50pm.

Firefighters spent about an hour putting out the fire.

Detective Sergeant David Meyer of West Mercia Police said “Fortunately no-one was injured in this incident, however substantial damage has been caused to the both the vehicles and a nearby property.

“We are still conducting enquiries in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have been travelling on North Road yesterday evening and saw anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 744s of 18 September or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.