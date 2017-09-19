Ellesmere headmaster recognised in national awards

Brendan Wignall, Headmaster of Ellesmere College, has won top marks after being named as one of the UK’s best leaders of a public school.

Mr Wignall has been shortlisted in the Best Headmaster category at the annual Tatler Schools Awards 2017.

The Awards, now in their 14th year, recognise the best in independent schooling and tie in with the publication’s annual Good Schools Guide which features Ellesmere College. He is one of only five Headmasters independently selected for the honour, which included distinguished Headmasters from Merchiston Castle in Edinburgh, Wimbledon High School in London and Tonbridge School, Kent.

Mr Wignall said “I am thrilled to have been shortlisted for this year’s awards – it’s not often that it finds its way north of Oxford and I think this reflects the remarkable nature of Ellesmere College rather than its Head. Ellesmere is a great school and it has been for a long, long time”.

“These days we provide a remarkable education for girls and boys as we prepare them for the complex world that lies beyond school. That’s what really matters.”

The award is a fitting accolade to Mr Wignall, who has been Ellesmere’s head for 21 years, and says he plans to stick around for at least another 15.

During his leadership the schools has almost doubled in size, attracting students from 32 different nations, introduced the International Baccalaureate and BTEC courses, and seen world class facilities develop on campus. The headmaster has also lead the opening of a new Sixth Form in Malaysia and recently launched the school’s first Football Academy with 35 boys trialling for Premier league and Championship Clubs.

This summer the school won the educational visits category and received a highly commended for music, at the prestigious Education Business Awards