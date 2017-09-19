Centenary celebrations for Whitchurch resident

A well-known north Shropshire champion bridge player, sportswoman, and charity fundraiser has marked her 100th birthday.

Phyllis Bateman who, along with her husband Harold, was instrumental in the launch of Hill Valley Golf Club celebrated her centenary with a family party at the club on September 17.

Phyllis, who has three children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, was born in Congleton but grew up at Old Springs Farm in Market Drayton.

She moved to Chorley Green farm near Cholmondley with Harold after they married in 1939. The couple lived there for nearly 30 years before they moved to Terrick Farm, Whitchurch, in 1968. The couple moved to Church Meadows in the town when they retired and Phyllis now lives at Coverage Care’s Greenfields home in Whitchurch.

A keen golfer, Phyllis also played tennis for Cholmondley Tennis Club from the 1940s to 1960s and was a member of the village’s WI for many years.

Her son Monty said: “Mum was always interested in current affairs and social events along with most sporting events. Many people know her for her tireless charity work, most notably for Cancer Research and as chairperson of the NSPCC North Shropshire branch for 20 years.

“She played bridge for 80 years after learning at just 15-years-old and was well known on the Cheshire and Shropshire bridge circuits, winning many events and prizes over the years.”

Chief executive of Coverage Care, David Coull, paid tribute to Phyllis on her special birthday.

He said: “Phyllis has made a very important contribution to the community in north Shropshire over the years with her charity and other work.

“It was a wonderful way to celebrate her 100th birthday, surrounded by her family in a place that meant so much to her.”