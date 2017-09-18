West Mercia Police launch four week knife surrender initiative

West Mercia Police today launch a four-week long knife surrender campaign aimed at making the streets safer for everyone.

During the campaign anyone can surrender a knife or blade at one of a number of police stations around the region.

This is part of Operation Sceptre, a national operation to reduce knife crime and the number of families affected by knife crime.

Knife surrender bins will be located at both Shrewsbury and Telford police stations.

People surrendering knives at the stations will not have to leave their names or any details. However, if police suspect a weapon has been used in a crime they will examine it for evidence.

Chief Inspector Sharon Cannings said: “While the region doesn’t have a big knife problem we’re keen to play our part in this national campaign to tackle knife crime and the damage it causes to communities.

“Knife crime doesn’t just affect the victims it affects the families of victims and offenders and has a devastating impact on the wider community.

“We want people who carry knives to stop and think about the potential consequences for others and themselves.

“For the next four weeks, people will have the opportunity to surrender those knives anonymously. The decision to do so might be the most important decision they ever make.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said “Whilst we are fortunate that knife crimes are rare in our communities, just one incident is one too many, and the consequences can be devastating. The knife surrender campaign, is just one of many ways in which West Mercia Police is committed to tackling violent crime. I am committed to ensuring they have the resources to keep our communities safe and secure.”