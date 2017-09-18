Two air ambulances called to man injured after falling in Telford

A man was airlifted to a major trauma centre after he suffered a serious fall in Telford this morning.

Two air ambulances attended the incident which happened at a house in Madeley at around 10.20am.

The Midlands Air Ambulance and the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with a doctor on board landed on a field at John Randall Primary School.

The casualty was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.