Twenty-two charities benefit from 2017 Shrewsbury Carnival

Twenty-two charities have benefitted from this year’s Shrewsbury Carnival & Show during a special presentation afternoon.

The charities all applied for, and were successful in securing a donation out of money collected during the 2017 carnival parade which took place on June 17th.

Representatives from each charity were invited to a special presentation afternoon at the Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury. Parade and stall winners, along with those recognised for their help in supporting Shrewsbury Carnival were also invited.

The presentation was attended by The Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Jane MacKenzie and Councillor Tony Parsons and saw over 100 guests enjoy the presentations.

Speaking after the event, Shrewsbury Carnival & Show chairman, Simon Cook said:

“Not only does Shrewsbury Carnival provide the town with a great free event each June, thanks to the generosity of those who turn out to watch the parade and put money into the collection buckets we are able to give something back to the local community.

“With twenty-two charities benefiting from this year’s event, it really makes me feel proud of our great community here in Shrewsbury.

“I look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday, June 16th 2018.”

Local charities and groups who received a donation included:

– 1119 Squadron

– 1st Monkmoor Cubs

– Darwin Community Centre, Frankwell

– Boreatton Scout Drum Corp

– Arty Party

– Crucial Crew

– Meadow Farm Pre School

– The Move on Club

– 20th Belle Vue Rainbows

– Jigsaw Family Group

– Little Rascals Foundation

– Palmers Coffee Shop

– Riversway Elim

– Severn Hospice Wyle Cop Shop

– Shrewsbury Senior Citizens Forum

– Shrewsbury First Responders

– Shrewsbury and Staffs Blood Bikes

Members of the Shrewsbury Carnival Royalty also chose their own personal beneficiaries, with donations going to Turner Syndrome Support Society, Shropshire Cat Rescue, World Wildlife Fund, Severn Hospice and Shrewsbury Ark.