Oswestry mum to walk marathon to fund powered wheelchairs for children

A local woman is gearing up for a marathon walk to help more children like her son to access a free powered wheelchair.

Susan Boag, 33, from Oswestry, is mum to Noah, 4, who has cerebral palsy. He cannot walk without an aid and has delayed communication skills.

The NHS do not generally fund powered wheelchairs for children under 5 which means that families are often faced with expensive alternatives or clinical, manual wheelchairs which some children cannot manage to use.

When Noah was 2, he was lucky enough to receive a Wizzybug powered wheelchair on loan from a charity called Designability which gave him the independence and freedom he had been missing.

Susan will be travelling to London to take on her marathon walk on Saturday 23rd September. She sees the 26.2 mile challenge as an opportunity to say thank you to Designability for the help they have provided to Noah:

“At a time when most children are able to toddle about exploring and gaining some independence, Noah was completely dependent on me for getting around and had no independence.

“Thanks to Designability, Noah was able to have that much needed feeling of freedom and he could explore more on his own terms when he received his Wizzybug.”

A Wizzybug is a fun, powered wheelchair for children aged 14 months – 5 years. It was designed by the charity who rely on fundraising to be able to build and loan out Wizzybugs free of charge to children across the UK.

Susan added: “I am raising money for this amazing charity because of the incredible work they do to help aid and enhance the lives of those with disabilities.

“The Wizzybug Loan Scheme opened up Noah’s world and I’m hoping to raise lots of support to enable other children to experience the same!”

Susan is hoping to raise as much as she can for Designability. If you’d like to sponsor her, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-boag4

To find out more about Designability and the Wizzybug Loan Scheme visit: http://www.designability.org.uk or call 01225 824103.