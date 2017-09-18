MINI ace Rob Smith targeting victorious conclusion to season

MINI UK VIP Customer Team driver Rob Smith says he has absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain when the MINI Challenge season reaches its climax at Donington Park Grand Prix Circuit this coming weekend, 23rd/24th September.

Despite proving his searing pace and undoubted title credentials throughout the 2017 campaign, the Telford 25-year-old’s championship bid has also been beset by misfortune which has most certainly cost him a realistic and very genuine chance of the coveted title.

The second visit of the season to Oulton Park in Cheshire last time out was case in point. While possessing the pace to make a bid for another win and edge closer to the championship top three, a tyre gamble in a wet-but-drying first race didn’t pay off and this was then compounded when Smith was caught-up in the aftermath of a multi-car tangle.

Resulting in significant damage to his No.37 MINI, Smith was forced to sit-out the second encounter with his car beyond repair at the track, leading to a brace of costly non-scores from the penultimate event of the season.

Prior to the Oulton visit, Smith was just a handful of points shy of the coveted top three in the standings. Following the unforeseen dramas, though, Smith heads to Donington Park GP Circuit seventh in the championship, 63 points adrift of third place.

While realistic about his chances of climbing further up the standings at the weekend, the Evergreen Tyres, GroupTyre and BMTR-supported racer is going all out to chalk-up as many points as possible and says his only goal is to challenge for victories in rounds 17 and 18.

“I’m definitely confident for Donington, we’re going there aiming to try and qualify on pole and win at least one race”, said Smith, “Oulton was one to forget, I haven’t even thought about it since to be honest, all we’re doing is looking forward and focused on doing the best we can at Donington.

“This year has gone well in terms of our pace and performances, without the bad luck we’ve had I think we’d still be pushing Brett [Smith] for the title going into the last weekend. We know we have a fantastic package, the car is quick and I’m driving better than ever this year so we’re looking for two very strong results to end the season on a high.”

Donington’s GP track makes a return to the MINI Challenge calendar for the first time since 2015 next weekend. The last time Smith competed on the venue’s full configuration, he qualified a mere 0.075 seconds shy of pole position and only just missed out on the podium.

Last season, the championship raced on the shorter National Circuit where Smith was also in the mix for pole position in qualifying and again came very close to finishing on the podium in the re-started first race, which he originally led.

“I do prefer the National Circuit but the GP track does give you more overtaking opportunities, although I’m hoping we can lead from the front and won’t need them!”, added Smith, “It’s crucial you have a set-up which works for the flowing corners and the slower GP section, we’re confident we’ve got that so hopefully it’ll be a good weekend and we can get back onto the podium.”

Qualifying for the MINI Challenge season finale will get underway at 14.20 on Saturday, 23rd September, with both races scheduled for Sunday, 24th September. Round 17 will begin at 12.35 with round 18 following at 16.10.

Provisional 2017 MINI Challenge Standings – minus drop scores: 7th Rob Smith, 423pts