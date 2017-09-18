Flash flooding causes suspension of services at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit

Flash flooding has led to the suspension of services at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Midwife Led Unit until 8am tomorrow morning.

Flooding has caused damage to the roof of the unit, meaning that part of it is inaccessible.

All women who are due to have their baby have been notified, and calls have been diverted so that women still have 24/7 access to a midwife. However, anyone in labour will be asked to make their way to either Wrekin Midwife Led Unit or the Consultant Led Unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “We would like to apologise for this unpredictable short term closure. Estates are working with us to ensure repairs are carried out in the shortest time possible. While we endeavour to ensure services are up and running fully, we do not yet understand the full extent of the damage.”

Services were suspended at 5pm on Monday 18 September and we resume at 8am on Tuesday 19 September.