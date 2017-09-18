Community digs deep for artefacts and stories to share with heritage roadshow

Visitors to Oswestry’s recent Heritage Open Days festival came armed with family heirlooms and memories to share with a landmark community heritage project.

While important finds were being made at the Oswestry Castle excavation, rare artefacts and memorabilia linked with local history were being uncovered at the nearby Oswestry Heritage Roadshow on the Bailey Head.

Among them were photos of WW1 soldiers who trained at Park Hall military camp, pre-war memories of Old Oswestry hillfort, and intriguing finds in the garden. The project is recording the stories behind them as part of a digital archive and to exhibit at next year’s Heritage Open Days.

The roadshow has been created by the Oswestry Heritage Gateway, which works in the interests of Old Oswestry, in association with John Swogger’s year-long Oswestry Heritage Comics project.

Town resident Rachel Scotland turned up with the largest curio of the day in the form of an engraved stone found in her garden in Castle Street. Thought to be a Victorian decorative door header made from limestone, it bears the image of an acorn cup and oak leaves. Roadshow advisers suggested it may have come from building clearance to make way for late nineteenth century redevelopment of the Bailey Head and Horsemarket which border Rachel’s garden.

Maggie Rowlands had already pieced together some of the story behind her artefact, a Dead Man’s Penny, which she and her daughter Amy discovered in the garden at home in Chirk Bank. The pennies were, in fact, commemorative tokens given to the families of WWI soldiers killed in action.

The coin had belonged to the mother of Private Herbert Tunnah of the 16th Battalion Welch Fusiliers, a previous owner of the house who dressed in black for many years following his death. He fell in battle on 4th November 1918 at the Forest of Mormal in France on the Western Front, aged 22. Not only did Tunnah die on the same day as Oswestry born war poet, Wilfred Owen, he was about 10 miles from Ors where Owen met his death.

Recollections of Old Oswestry hillfort were also a theme on the day, stretching back to the time when its ramparts were still covered in trees over 60 years ago. Known locally as the ‘Second Coppy’, the hillfort would have looked similar to the adjacent Llwyn Coppice – called ‘The Coppy’ – a wooded hill lying closer to the town. The hillfort trees were eventually cleared by the Ministry of Works from around 1946.

Some of the items uncovered by the Roadshow are set to be featured in John Swogger’s heritage comic strips being published weekly, including online, until June 2018.

Kate Clarke of the Oswestry Heritage Gateway, said: “We would love to hear from individuals, groups and organisations who would like to share their memories and memorabilia of Oswestry and the area. Every family has interesting stories, objects or family connections that can be threaded into the tapestry of Oswestry’s heritage, allowing us to discover and appreciate each other and the changes we live through as a community even more.”

The roadshow will be making an appearance at a number of events in the area over the coming months, as well as arranging sessions with groups and venues by invitation.

For further details contact 01691 6529178 or email ohgateway@gmail.com