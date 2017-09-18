Clear staff support children’s charity

Staff from a creative digital agency in Shrewsbury have given a local charity a huge boost thanks to their athletic approach to fundraising.

Four members of the team from Clear ran the Shrewsbury Half Marathon to raise money for a local cause, and they chose Shropshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group (SDSSG).

Now the runners have handed a cheque for £1500 to members of the Group’s committee, and the charity is delighted with the support.

Clear’s Senior Account Manager, Sherridan Grady, who was one of the runners, said: “We decided to take on the half marathon as part of our #ClearGiveBack series of events.

“The company turned 15 earlier this year, and we wanted to do 15 acts of kindness over the following 12 months to give back to the local community.

“We chose the Shropshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group as they are a local organisation and we wanted to choose a cause where we could make a real difference.”

Sherridan was joined on the day by colleagues Gavin Mills (Managing Director), James Gough (Creative Director) and Chris Griffiths (Designer).

Matt Childerhouse, for SDSSG, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team from Clear who raised such a fantastic amount of money for our group.

“We offer support to families who have a connection with Down’s Syndrome, bringing people together to give moral support, share experiences, and learn from each other.

“We’re a parent-led group and we hold regular meetings and events throughout Shropshire. The donation from Clear will help us to reach even more families, and we’re so pleased they chose to support us.”

Sherridan said the money was raised thanks to the generous support of clients, friends and family, and eight corporate sponsors who each donated £100 – USB2U, Rubery Owen, Go Carz, MJH Groundwork, The Business Company, Connexis, Events International, and Sea Dragon.