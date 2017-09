Firefighters were called to a fire involving a conservatory attached to a house in Shrewsbury last night.

The fire broke out at around 11.40pm at a home in Aynesworth Green, Shrewsbury.

Two fire appliances attended, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using one hose reel jet used to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation equipment was used to assist with clearing smoke from the property.

Crews spent around one and a half hours at the scene.