One person was airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Buildwas this afternoon.

The crash happened on Buildwas Bank at just after 12pm.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty before they were airlifted to hospital.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision.