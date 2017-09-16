Match Report: Oldham Athletic 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Paul Hurst’s Shrewsbury Town revolution continues as they remain unbeaten in the league, thanks to a 2-1 victory over Oldham Athletic.

Shrewsbury Town are five points clear at the top of League One – and no that is not a typo.

The pre-season favourites for relegation continue to defy the odds, with a victory over Oldham Athletic the latest in a long line of impressive results.

Stefan Payne opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back with an equaliser courtesy of Craig Davies.

But Jon Nolan doubled his tally for the club with a second half goal, to give the away side all three points.

Paul Hurst named the same eleven that beat Southend United 1-0 on Tuesday night.

The visitors began the game on the front foot. Shaun Whalley played a short corner to Joe Riley. The former Bolton full-back crossed into the box and Oldham struggled to clear. Possession fell to Jon Nolan, but his effort was well blocked.

Abu Ogogo is still awaiting his first goal of the campaign, and he came close to achieving the feat. A neat interchange between Ogogo and Stefan Payne, ended with the Captain driving an attempt just past the target.

In the 19th minute, Shrewsbury Town broke the deadlock. Joe Riley’s cross ricocheted off an Oldham defender, and the ball fell kindly to Stefan Payne. The 26-year scored for the 4th time this season by prodding home from close range.

However, that was to be the former Barnsley strikers last action of the game, after he was clattered and subsequently forced off.

At the other end, ex Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle engineered himself some room, but was denied by Mat Sadler.

Then the Irishman spun his marker, before his low shot narrowly avoided the back of the net.

John Sheridan’s side found themselves back on level terms soon after. Gevaro Nepomuceno’s fierce cross was powered home by former Shrewsbury Town youth product Craig Davies.

Oldham were on top at the end of the first half. Craig Davies fired over, and teammate Kean Bryan couldn’t find the target either.

The Latics began the second period as they had ended the first. Craig Davies slipped a through ball into the path of Eoin Doyle. He rounded Dean Henderson and looked odds on to score, but he somehow hit the post with the goal gaping.

Dean Henderson was called into action to deny Craig Davies, as the home side began to build up a head of steam. Then the former Wales international nodded wide from a corner.

Oldham were unable to make their dominance count, and Shrewsbury made them pay. In the 66th minute, George Edmundson’s clearance was charged down by Alex Rodman. He nodded possession over to Jon Nolan, who fired the ball past Wolves loanee Jack Ruddy.

Yet despite falling behind Oldham continued to press forward. Craig Davies’ header flew over the bar, and Dean Henderson had to be alert to turn Jack Byrne’s free-kick behind.

In stoppage time Carlton Morris ghosted in behind the Oldham defence, but Jack Ruddy was on hand to prevent a third Salop goal.

Oldham were reduced to ten men deep into added time. Eoin Doyle hacked Shaun Whalley to the ground, and was shown a second yellow for his troubled.

The loss sees Oldham drop to the bottom of the table. Town welcome Blackburn next Saturday, whilst Oldham visit Rotherham.

Attendance: 4,150

Team Line Ups:

Oldham Athletic: (3-1-4-2)

1. Ruddy, 15. Edmundson (77), 26. Clarke, 5. Gerrard, 6. Gardner (75), 11. McLaughlin, 29. Byrne, 40. Bryan (85), 27. Nepomuceno, 9. Davies, 13. Doyle

Subs: 2. Dummigan, 4. Wilson, 10. Holloway, 16. Menig (77), 19. Placide, 24. Fane (75), 30. Obadeyi (85)

Subs Not Used: 2.Dummigan, 4. Wilson, 10. Holloway, 19. Placide

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman (93), 45. Payne (21)

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris (21), 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams (93)

Subs Not Used: 6. Beckles, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray

Other League One Results (at the time of writing):

Blackburn 0 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Blackpool 3 – 1 Oxford

Bradford 1 – 0 Rotherham

Bury 0 – 0 Plymouth

Gillingham 1 – 0 Charlton

Mk Dons 3 – 2 Rochdale

Portsmouth 4 – 1 Fleetwood

Southend 2 – 2 Northampton

Walsall 1 – 1 Peterborough

Wigan 3 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Report by: Ryan Hillback