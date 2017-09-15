Telford and District Light Operatic Players celebrate their 45th anniversary

Telford and District Light Operatic Players head to their western roots to celebrate their sapphire anniversary.

Award winning musical society TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players), are preparing to bring the wild west to Telford for their 45th anniversary and their 85th production, Oklahoma!

TADLOP was formed in 1972 at Shirlee Gaston’s Dance school by a dozen parents of some of the pupils and other like-minded people. At that time, the district (rapidly becoming Telford) lacked an organisation to perform light opera and musicals. What was needed was a Society to bring a little “West End” theatre to the area. Within two weeks an organisation was formed and almost 50 people had expressed an interest in being involved in putting on the very first show “Calamity Jane”.

“Over the years we have produced a huge variety of different shows from Gilbert and Sullivan to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and some more contemporary and modern pieces.” Says publicity manager Lyndsey Bird “TADLOP last visited the wild west back in 2012 with our production of “Calamity Jane” and so for our 45th anniversary it made sense to take a trip back to the land of cowboys once more and bring Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! to the stage. We have a fantastic principal cast, an amazing chorus and an inspired production team who have all been working hard to bring the classic musical to life for Telford audiences.”

Set in a Western Indian territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colourful backdrop against which Curly McLain, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey Williams, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. The road to true love never runs smooth with these two headstrong romantics holding the reins and guarantees that love’s journey is as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road.

Find out if they succeed in making a new life in a brand new state! With classic songs such as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'”, “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top”, “People Will Say We’re in Love” and the triumphant “Oklahoma!” this is a guaranteed fabulously fun-filled night out.

Oklahoma takes place at Oakengates Theatre from the 18th – 21st October at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday 21st. The Box Office is open and tickets are £14 and can be purchased from society members or via The Place at www.theplacetelford.com.