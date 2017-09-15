Shropshire children set to learn life saving skills in nation’s biggest first aid lesson

St John Ambulance, the nation’s leading first aid charity is calling on primary schools across Shropshire to get involved in the Big First Aid Lesson 2017 on Friday November 3.

Hosted by BAFTA winning ‘Secret Life of Boys’ star, Reece Buttery, the hour-long programme will be streamed live into classrooms across the country free of charge and will cover a range of first aid topics, with particular emphasis on burns and firework related injuries.

There will also be live demos, incredible real life stories, chances for students to ask questions, and other interactive elements.

The charity is urging teachers to sign up online to help meet its aim of teaching a quarter of a million students vital life saving skills.

Reece is following in the footsteps of ITV This Morning’s Dr Ranj who presented the lesson to thousands of students and teachers in 2016 and will make a guest appearance this year.

‘As a St John Ambulance cadet, I’ve seen first-hand how important first aid can be in an emergency,’ said Reece.

‘We know schools are time-pressed but the Big First Aid Lesson Live is free, easy to join, and could help to save a life. We hope teachers everywhere sign their classes up and get involved.’

The only equipment schools need to take part is an internet connection and a screen for their pupils to watch in the classroom or during assembly.

This year’s Big First Aid Lesson is aimed at primary school students and is timed perfectly to make sure the children have an awareness of the dangers of Bonfire Night, and what to do in the event of an accident.

St John Ambulance’s national training delivery manager schools, David Nicklen said: ‘The Big First Aid Lesson Live is an accessible, easy to learn, and fun resource – students will finish the lesson feeling confident they could one day be a life saver.

‘I encourage all schools to take part so their pupils don’t miss out on this exciting and educational event.’

To sign up your school to the Big First Aid Lesson Live, or for more information visit www.sja.org.uk/bigfirstaidlesson