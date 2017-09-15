Police appeal for witnesses following vehicle arson in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses or information after a vehicle was set on fire in the Hinkshay Road area of Dawley.

Between 8pm and 8.52pm on Monday 11 September, police were called to a report of a white Volvo being set alight.

Forensic, witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing and officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

PC Robyn Snade said: “Thankfully there was nobody injured in this incident, but it has been extremely distressing to the owners of the vehicle. At this stage we are keeping an open mind but believe it was a targeted attack, and I would like to reassure the local community incidents like this in the area are rare.

“If you were in the area of Hinkshay Road and saw anyone acting suspiciously, or have any footage in the area from CCTV or dash-cam footage, please get in touch, so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with any information is requested to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 764s of 11 September 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.