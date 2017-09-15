Match Preview: Oldham Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Two sides with contrasting starts to the season prepare to meet at Boundary Park tomorrow.

Whilst Shrewsbury Town have been flying high and remain unbeaten, Oldham Athletic have endured a miserable start to the campaign.

But they did secure their first league win of the campaign on Tuesday night; thanks to a 3-2 victory away at Bristol Rovers.

Paul Hurst should have striker Stefan Payne available. The forward suffered an ankle injury during the 1-0 victory against Southend, but could make the bench.

Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris, has recovered from a hamstring problem, and may start.

His namesake Bryn is still recovering from a knee injury, and is likely to miss out. James Bolton also has a knee complaint and is likely to be sidelined.

Utility man Junior Brown has an unspecified knock, but it is hoped he will recover in time.

Shrewsbury beat Oldham away last season. Goals courtesy of Junior Brown, Ivan Toney, and Joe Riley sealed a 3-2 win.

Oldham boss John Sheridan could hand winger Ousmane Fane a start, after he impressed as a substitute on Tuesday night.

But midfielder Abdelhakim Omrani, a new acquisition from French side Tours, has a knee complaint.

Another new arrival from Tours is Mohamed Maouche. This clash is believed to have come too early for him to feature.

Rob Hunt (hamstring), Paul Green, and Ryan Flynn (both Achilles) are doubts.

Oldham Athletic occupy 21st place in League One.

Possible line-ups:

Oldham Athletic: (3-5-2)

1. Ruddy, 26. Clarke, 5. Gerrard, 15. Edmundson, 11. McLaughlin, 29. Byrne, 6. Gardner, 40. Bryan, 24. Fane, 9. Davies, 13. Doyle

Subs: 2. Dummigan, 4. Wilson, 8. Banks, 10. Holloway, 16. Menig, 19. Placide, 27. Nepomuceno

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 6. Beckles, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 45. Payne

Preview by: Ryan Hillback