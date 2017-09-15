Man arrested in Shrewsbury rape investigation

A 35-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been arrested on suspicion of rape today, he is currently being questioned by detectives.

The arrest follows an investigation after police received a report of the rape of a man in his 20s, in the New Street area of Shrewsbury in the early hours of Saturday 9 September.

Investigations are ongoing and police continue to appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Peter Brophy from West Mercia Police said: “We are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward if they saw anything suspicious in the Welsh Bridge and Frankwell areas and on the towpath between The Boathouse pub and Pengwern Boat Club from around 3.10am last Saturday.”

If you have information that could help police with their investigation please call 101 and quote incident quoting incident 0138s of 9 September. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org