County sports partnership is looking to recruit new volunteers

County sports partnership, Energize, is searching for new volunteers to help organise a wide range of sports and leisure activities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The team is looking to recruit anyone over the age of 16 – whether they consider themselves to be ‘sporty’ or not.

Elliot Pottinger, customer relationship manager at Energize’s offices in Shrewsbury, said: “We are not specifically looking for people who are sporty – we welcome those with little to no experience, because we know volunteering can have such a big impact on a person’s life.

“Our volunteers don’t do anything for free. The more hours they do, the more they get. Kit, training and qualifications will be made available, depending on the amount of time they provide.

“Volunteering is perfect for anyone looking to build their confidence, or gain experience for potential future employment. It is also a fantastic way to meet new people and make new friends, and support their community.”

Energize is involved in a wide range of activities, working with schools, sports clubs and other community organisations across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

For people who want to volunteer regularly, there is an opportunity to sign up for the Energize Volunteer Academy, where tasks include officiating, coaching, event management, marketing, and much more.

For others who want to offer their time occasionally, Energize is looking for volunteers to help with large events such as Shrewsbury Half Marathon, Queen Victoria Cyclocross Race, and Oswestry Community Games.

And for anyone with an interest in supporting people with a disability, The Inclusively Fit Project, run by Energize, helps them to access sport and physical activity in their community.

Elliot said: “We also run a scheme called the More Than Sport project, which is looking for mentors to help young people access sport and volunteering – so there is no shortage of opportunities.”

For more information email elliot.pottinger@energizestw.org.uk