Consultation begins on new options for M54 link road

Highways England is calling on residents, motorists and businesses to have their say on three new options for the proposed link road between the M54, the M6 and the M6 Toll.

A consultation got underway today and lasts until 13 October, offering the opportunity for people to see the three new modified routes for the first time and have their say.

Currently, the M54 merges with the M6 southbound at junction 10a. This means northbound road users have to leave the motorway network and navigate other routes in order to connect with the M6 north at junction 11 or 12 or the toll road at junction T8 to continue their journey.

The scheme will help relieve traffic congestion on the A460, A449 and A5 by separating local traffic from long-distance and business traffic. It will also support local economic growth for Telford, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton, Cannock and Tamworth by enhancing east-west and north-south routes.

Andrew Kelly, Highways England project manager, said: “Feedback from our initial consultation told us that further assessment work was needed to meet the needs of our customers.

“We have now identified three modified options and it’s really important that people have their say to help us understand what is important to local communities and all of our customers – whether you are a local resident, driver, cyclist, or walker.”

In 2015, 87 per cent of members of the public who responded agreed a link road was required.

In January 2015, Highways England consulted on three options for the scheme: A, B and C. Analysis of consultation feedback showed that options B and C had the greatest potential to meet the needs of those that will be using the road.

Following this feedback and further assessment work on these options, Highways England has now developed three modified options: Option B West, Option C West and Option C East.

The three options are modified versions of those consulted on in January 2015.

Option B West

This option is an updated version of Option B western route, as presented in the previous consultation.

Option B (West) would bypass the villages of Featherstone and Shareshill to the east of the existing A460. The road would pass to the west of Hilton Hall, connecting to the M6 north of junction 11 and to the M6 Toll at junction T8. Junction 11 would remain unchanged with local access to Featherstone.

It is predicted that this option would significantly reduce traffic on the existing A460 through Featherstone and Shareshill, with traffic on the A449 also reduced. This option would also see an upgrade of M54 junction 1 to allow free-flow movements between the M54 and the link road, while maintaining the connection with the local road network.

Option C West

This option is an updated version of Option C, as presented in the previous consultation.

This option would widen the existing M54 from junction 1 towards the M6. The road would continue northwards towards the existing M6. The route would then pass under Hilton Lane and run north towards the M6 at junction 11. The route would pass under the re-aligned A460, connecting to the M6 north of junction 11 and to the M6 Toll at junction T8. Junction 11 would remain unchanged with local access to Featherstone.

It is predicted that Option C West would reduce traffic on the existing A460 through Featherstone and Shareshill, with traffic on the A449 also reduced.

Option C East

This option is also an updated version of Option C, as presented in the previous consultation.

This option would widen the existing M54 from junction 1 towards the M6. The road would continue northwards towards the M6, affecting areas of the ancient woodland at Burn’s Wood, Spring Coppice and Keeper’s Wood. The route would then pass under Hilton Lane and run north towards the M6 at junction 11. The route would pass under the re-aligned A460, connecting to the M6 north of junction 11 and to the M6 Toll at junction T8. Junction 11 would remain unchanged with local access to Featherstone.

The A460 currently carries about 26,500 vehicles each day with heavy goods vehicles making up about 10 per cent of this figure. The proposed link road could remove around 22,000 vehicles a day, creating a safer and less congested environment for local road users.

Dates of consultation:

• Friday 15 September 2017, Shareshill Village Hall, 1 Elms Lane, Shareshill WV10 7JS, 1pm to 8pm.

• Saturday 16 September 2017, Featherstone and Hilton Community Centre, Baneberry Drive, Featherstone, WV10 7TR, 10am to 4pm

• Monday 18 September 2017, Essington Community Centre, Hobnock Rd, Essington, Wolverhampton WV11 2RF, 1pm to 8pm

• Wednesday 27 September 2017, Webchat, http://www.highways.gov.uk/M54toM6/M6Toll, 11am to 2pm

For a copy of the brochure, head online to www.highways.gov.uk/M54toM6/M6Toll or call Highways England Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000.