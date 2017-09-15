Charity football match gives £750 boost to Severn Hospice

A football match between West Mercia Police officers and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has raised over £750 for charity.

The proceeds of the annual ‘Firefighters vs Crimefighters’ charity football match was donated to Severn Hospice.

“The match between teams from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police is played every year but this year Marvin and I decided to turn it into an emergency services fun day and a fund-raiser for the Severn Hospice,” Andy said.

A prediction of a fourth consecutive fire service win turned out to be right as the firefighters swept to a 5 – 3 victory.