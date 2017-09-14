Police release CCTV image as part of ongoing rape investigation in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may have information which could help in an ongoing rape investigation.

Officers are appealing for information after they received a report of a rape of a man in the New Street area of Shrewsbury in the early hours of Saturday 9 September.

Detective Inspector Peter Brophy from West Mercia Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for information to help in our investigation, including asking for the man in the released image and anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Welsh Bridge and Frankwell areas and on the towpath between The Boathouse pub and Pengwern Boat Club from around 3.10am, to come forward.”

The victim, a man in his 20s, is being supported by specially trained officers whilst a thorough investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 0138s of 9 September.