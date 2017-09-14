Police appeal to trace Telford man wanted in connection with burglary

Police officers in Telford are appealing for help to locate a man wanted in connection with a burglary.

Kieran Spragg, 25, is wanted in connection with a burglary reported in the town on Friday 8 September.

The 25-year-old from Telford is 5’10” tall and has links to the Wellington and Leegomery areas of the town.

Anyone who has seen Kieran or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, giving the reference number 817S of September 8.