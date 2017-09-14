Oswestry media company expands with third publication

DTS Media Ltd based on Maesbury Road, Oswestry have launched their third publication since forming the business in January this year.

The new 2018 Bridgnorth ‘Guide to Local Connections’ is the first of a series of annual directories to be published across the County.

With over 25 years’ experience, each working in the area’s biggest media outlets, David Lee-Birch and Tracy Leonard made the decision to launch the Oswestry Life magazine after their previous employer entered voluntary liquidation. They were astounded with the support shown by local businesses and people from the town and overwhelmed by the demand from former clients who wanted to advertise.

DTS Media Director, David Lee-Birch said, “We are truly overwhelmed by the response and success of both magazines in such a short amount of time. ‘The Guide to Local Connections’ fits perfectly into the business model of supporting local business and providing informative content to our readers.”

Director, Tracy Leonard added, “2018 looks set to be an equally exciting year of growth and expansion with new products planned in both print and digital.”

The first directory will be delivered to every home in and around Bridgnorth by Royal Mail later this month.