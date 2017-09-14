Morris Site Machinery to launch top secret product at Showman’s Show

Innovation will be in the spotlight when Morris Site Machinery launches a top secret, next generation lamp head at Showman’s Show 2017, alongside its new compact but powerful TL60 Trolley Light.

At the show on 18th and 19th October at Newbury Showground, Berkshire, Morris Site Machinery will lift the curtain on the ground-breaking lamp head which will be demoed for the first time and promises to be like nothing seen before. Watch the teaser here.

With the companies’ philosophy of ‘Built to Perform’, this new addition adds yet another dimension to its growing range of lighting solutions catering for every occasion and budget.

The new and innovative TL60 compact Trolley Light is designed to be handled by a single operator, quickly and safely. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, the TL60 is small in size and footprint, fitting through a standard internal doorway, but big on output.

The premier themed stand will also feature further world-class power generation products from SMC, Inmesol and Denyo. The robust EVENTA 37 Denyo generator is widely used across a variety of events and the compact SMC TL90 Lighting Tower provides a crisp light, low emissions and reliability with over 20 variants on specification. The final addition to the fleet during the show will be the Inmesol 60KVA which is quiet yet reliable on power, built to survive even the toughest environmental conditions.

Richard Denholm, Sales Director at Morris Site Machinery said: “The SMC and Denyo brands have built a strong reputation at Showman’s Show and we are excited to reveal our latest innovations to the industry. The TL60 is a great addition to any event fleet and our new lamp head is going to be a real show stopper.”

Morris Site Machinery can be found at The Showman’s Show on 18th and 19th October at Newbury Showground, Berkshire.